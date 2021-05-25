BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County's public health department is reporting a COVID-19 death Tuesday, marking the county's third COVID-19 death in May 2021.
So far, a total of 267 people have died due to COVID-19 in Yellowstone County.
According to a release from RiverStone Health, a woman in her 80s died at a local hospital Saturday, May 22.
“As we lose yet another resident, our community continues to feel the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic,” John Felton Yellowstone County health officer, president and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release. “I offer my sincere condolences to the deceased’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”
RiverStone Health said free walk-in vaccination clinics are happening at the following dates and locations:
May 26, noon to 2 p.m., Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane, Pfizer and J&J.
June 2, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lockwood High School, 1932 US Highway 87 E., Pfizer, Moderna and J&J.
June 3, 10 a.m. to noon, Elysian School, 6416 Elysian Road, Pfizer and J&J.