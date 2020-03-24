Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park announced they are shutting down access to the public indefinitely Tuesday.
“The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the parks,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly and Grand Teton Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail said in a release.
YNP said in a release the closure for both parks begins right away. However, state highways and roads that cut across park limits will stay open for emergencies and business.
The release says they will keep the public updated on when they reopen and are fully functional.
Noojibail said in the release “We are committed to continued close coordination with our state and local partners as we progress through this closure period and are prepared when the timing is right to reopen as quickly and safely as possible.”