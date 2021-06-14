MISSOULA, Mont. - Crews are chopping and clearing downed trees in the Seeley Lake Ranger District in the Lolo National Forest due to Sunday night's thunderstorm with lightening and powerful wind gusts.
According to a Facebook post from LNF, the wind blew down hundreds of large trees. Crews are working to chop the trees and remove them from the roadways and campgrounds.
No one was injured; however, some vehicles were damaged.
LNF asks the public to report downed trees along roadways, campgrounds or trailheads to report them to Seeley Lake Ranger Station at 406-677-2233.