GREAT FALLS - Expanding their coverage and building relationships with communities are just a few of the goals for the Cascade County Sheriff’s Department after county commissioners gave the green light to the resident deputy program.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter will now be able to move one deputy to the Belt area to help keep that area safe.
It all started as a campaign promise from Sheriff Slaughter that there would be resident deputies living out in the community.
If you're not familiar with what this means, a deputy from the CCSO will be selected and then will live in Belt.
Some of the biggest advantages this will provide are community engagement and of course response times. Belt is over 20 miles from Great Falls, meaning response times can vary but with a deputy on the inside, these response times will see significant change.
“The community kind of ends up adopting the deputy kind of like how the deputy works for them, kind of work together. The other thing is it gives me information it allows me to be a better sheriff because I have a better pulse on that community and I'll know what that community needs and I'll know what they want from law enforcement,” said Sheriff Slaughter.
Right now the town of Belt is searching for a house for the resident deputy as one of the first steps to welcoming its new resident and after Belt, the goal is to have another one in Cascade.
As we learn more about the application process and potential candidates well be sure to keep you updated.