GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Browning man who admitted to murdering a man and then holding a woman hostage by knifepoint on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced to 26 years and eight months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.
Jason Avery Mattson, 30, pleaded guilty on March 30 to second degree murder and to kidnapping as charged in an indictment, according to a release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.
In court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that on March 3, 2020, law enforcement was called to a clearing near Cut Bank Creek, close to the Boarding School community on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, after a body, identified as John Doe, was found.
With evidence of blunt force trauma, an autopsy confirmed the death was homicide.
The government further alleged that on March 10, 2020, Mattson called Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, confessed to killing John Doe and told dispatch he had a knife and a gun.
While officers were responding to the residence, Mattson called again and told dispatch he was holding a hostage, identified as Jane Doe, at knifepoint. Mattson threatened to kill Jane Doe and held her hostage for about four hours before she was able to escape.
Mattson was taken into custody.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.