HELENA, Mont. - A Dillon man was arraigned via video conference Friday, after being indicted by a D.C. grand jury for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta presided.
The indictments against Henry "Hank" Muntzer, 52, were filed Feb. 10 in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.
Court documents say Muntzer is facing five charges, which include:
- Civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and aiding and abetting
- Entering and remaining in a a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Parading, picketing or demonstrating in a Capitol building
Muntzer pleaded not guilty to all counts.