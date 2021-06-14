HELENA, Mont. - The FBI is seeking information on a unknown suspect who robbed Montana Lil's Casino, located on 100 S. Lane Avenue in East Helena.
On June 3, at approximately 11 p.m., the unknown suspect robbed Montana Lil's Casino.
The suspect is described as a white man, being 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 9 inches tall, with a thin build, in his late 30s to early 40s. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored cowboy hat, a face covering, glasses with no frame and a dark-colored red, white and blue striped polo shirt.
The man also stated that he was an employed roofer.
If you have any information concerning this person, you are asked to contact the Salt Lake City FBI at (801) 579-1400 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.