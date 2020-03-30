GREAT FALLS - The Blackfeet Tribe's former chairman, convicted of wire fraud, was sentenced to prison for 10 months, two months of mandatory parole and $174,000 in compensation on Monday.
According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Sharp, along with his wife Denise L. Sharp and three others, are convicted for their part in a conspiracy, taking federal money belonging to Blackfeet's Head Start child assistance program through overtime pay.
According to the release, court documents allege Willie knowingly permitted untrue overtime pay costing federal money worth $174,000 taken from the Head Start program. The thefted funds totaled almost 6,000 hours in a 15 month span, according to the release.
“The theft of $174,000 hurt the children enrolled in Head Start by prohibiting the purchase of books, barring the ability to obtain teaching materials and cutting food nutrition programs for those who need it most. We will continue to ensure that federal funds are used for the needs of those intended, especially children,” U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said in the release.
Two separate firms conducted an investigation into the false overtime case, both declaring the act as “beyond necessary and reasonable”, according to the release.
The release also says The Blackfeet Tribe reimbursed the U.S. Department of Human Health and Services more than $250,000 for forbidden spending and other damages.
Willie Andrew Sharp, 66, pleaded guilty of the charges back in November 2019.
Denise was sentenced to prison for nine months. Theresa Calf Boss Ribs, Patrick Calf Boss Ribs, Carol Bird and Allen Shane Gross were also found guilty for their part in the fraud.