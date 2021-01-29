FWP seeks information in Giant Springs State Park sign vandalism

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are seeking the public's help in gathering information on acts of vandalism to a sign at the entrance of Giant Springs State Park along the Missouri River in Great Falls.
FWP Park Manager Alex Sholes reports that the sign at the entrance to the park was damaged when emblems were removed sometime around Dec. 1, 2020. Two United States Forest Service shields and two FWP bear-head logos were torn from the sign, along with two directional arrows.
Park staff are working to repair the sign and estimate that repairs will cost over $1,800.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Game Warden Keith Knighton at 406-403-8791. Tips are kept confidential and there is a possible reward.