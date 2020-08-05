Great Falls Police are investigating after a church was vandalized over the weekend.
Lead Pastor, Bruce Bridgeman, of the Bridge Church says he came out to water the grass early Saturday morning when he noticed an AC unit was missing from the church's back side. The Bridge is located in a very remote area past Market Place Drive.
"First thing I saw was the compressor kicked over, then I realized one of the other compressors was missing. They removed the light on the building so they could do it in the dark. The locks were cut off of the electric boxes and they cut the electric lines and they cut the electric lines going to the units," said Bridgeman.
The church doesn't have surveillance cameras set up because "We've been here since 1987 the building, and never had a problem until now."
Now, he's considering installing cameras to make sure nothing like this happens again. Bridgeman immediately filed a police report and posted about the incident on social media. Shortly after, he started to receive an overwhelming response from the community looking to help out.
"We have had a lot of people step up through the Facebook. Somebody gave us a compressor, which was really an amazing thing," said Bridgeman.
Local HVAC companies are also offering their services.
Looking back, the Pastor says it's a miracle how things played out because everyone attending Sunday's service stayed perfectly cool through the heat.
"I don't think the vandal knew this but we have one compressor that cools the sanctuary and it was left alone so we're just looking at God's protection on that."
Now he's trying to figure out how they can afford another AC unit.
Bridgeman is sharing a special message to the suspect "We're not angry. They didn't make us mad, we love them. If they needed a compressor we hope it cools them."
Repairs are estimated to cost around $5,000.
So far there's no word on any suspects. According to Great Falls Police Lieutenant Dough Otto, the person responsible could face theft or criminal mischief charges.