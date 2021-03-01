LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, Mont. - Matthew Brooks, 46, of Helena, is charged with four felony counts of partner or family member assault, all alleged to have been committed on or about Feb. 28, 2021.
Court documents state that on Feb. 28 around 5:10 p.m. deputies responded to report of an assault in the 3500 block of Rainbow Drive in Lewis and Clark County. They were told the victim was bleeding and needed medical attention. It was also reported that the suspect may be armed with a pistol. Upon arriving, deputies were able to locate and detain the suspect, Brooks, without incident. Documents claim Brooks refused to answer questions or make any statements.
Upon further investigation, deputies determined there were four victims.
Court documents claim one victim had a laceration on her nose after Brooks pushed her, causing her to fall and strike her face on a table. Two other victims were allegedly struck across their faces several times. Documents claim the fourth victim had her hair pulled and was punched in the face several times, then dragged toward the front door of the residence after Brooks told her to leave.
The argument reportedly started over politics.
One victim claims Brooks is bi-polar, off his medication and had been drinking alcohol prior to the altercation.
Documents claim that Brooks has two prior convictions for partner or family member assault.