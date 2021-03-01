HELENA, Mont. - Jirad Kinney is charged with sexual intercourse without consent, sexual abuse of children and two counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs.
Court documents state Officer Steven Cornish was advised of a video posted to social media that showed a juvenile smoking methamphetamine with assistance from an unknown adult man. The man was later identified as Kinney.
Kinney admitted to providing the juvenile with methamphetamine and smoking it with her, according to documents. Kinney also admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with her, even though she was younger than the statutory age of consent.
Documents claim Kinney asked the girl via text to "send me something," which resulted in the juvenile sending Kinney several videos and photos of her without clothing and engaging in sexual conduct. Kinney was placed under arrest Feb. 27, 2021.