KALISPELL, Mont. - The Kalispell Police Department is seeking information concerning several criminal mischief complaints believed to involve the same suspect.
According to a release, on Monday, July 5, between 12:47 p.m. and 1:07 p.m., the KPD responded to a mirror at a gas station/convenience store that was broken, 11 damaged vehicles and a business window that was broken in the downtown area.
Witnesses stated the suspect used what appeared to be a hammer-type window breaker.
A person of interest has been identified and the incidents remain under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact Detective Captain Jim Wardensky at (406) 758-7794.