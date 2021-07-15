Shooting in Vaughn, Mont.

UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 11:03 A.M.

According to an update from Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a call of a man who had been shot in front of the Office Bar in Vaughn.

The victim was transported to Benefis and was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy will be performed on Joseph Randall Ray on Monday, July 19th, In Missoula.

Slaughter says the defendant was arrested for Criminal Endangerment (MCA 45-5-207) and Assault with a Weapon (MCA 45-5-213). His initial appearance will be at 1:00 pm in Cascade County District Court.

At this time the incident is under investigation by detectives with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: JULY 15 AT 10:23 P.M.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter reports one man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation took place outside of the Office Bar on Hwy. 89.

The man who was shot was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The person of interest is in custody, Sheriff Slaughter tells us.

VAUGHN, Mont. - A shooting reportedly took place in Vaughn at the Office Bar on Highway 89 shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bystanders tell us there was a confrontation outside, then they heard a shot go off.

Cascade County Deputies are on scene investigating.

We have a reporter on scene as well.

No further details have been released.

