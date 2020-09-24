According to court documents, a man called Great Falls Police to report a shooting at VFW, 4125 10th Ave. S., in the area Wednesday night just before 5:30 p.m.
Many officers quickly assessed the scene where a few people were outside of VFW peacefully. A VFW Assistant Manager confirmed no shots had been fired.
Dispatch told responding officers the 9-1-1 caller ran south towards the Ashley Furniture store. An officer was then made aware someone had smashed through the store's front door. A man hiding with a large rock was found inside.
Neil Samoy initially gave police a false name.
According to court documents, "Samoy claimed he had been near the VFW and heard a noise and got scared so he ran to 4B's to have them dial 911 to report a shooting. Samoy's story was very scattered and often changed."
Samoy has a history of misdemeanor offenses. He has been charged with felony criminal mischief, false reports to law enforcement, and obstructing a peace officer after.