A Montana man is charged with deliberate homicide for the 2018 death of William “Bill” Conko Camel in Sanders County.
An arrest warrant was issued for Cavey Little Rossbach with a bail of $1 million. Rossbach is being held at the Sanders County Detention Center after being transferred from the tribal jail. Rossbach had been arrested and held on other charges by Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Police.
Earlier this month, law enforcement officers from CSKT joined the investigation with Sanders County. Charges were filed by the Sanders County Attorney and signed by Judge Deborah Kim Christopher.
It has been more than two years since Camel was shot and killed on October 5, 2018, in Agency, north of Dixon.
This investigation was done with several law enforcement agencies contributing including Sanders County, Lake County, Montana Highway Patrol, the Sanders County Attorney, CSKT Prosecutor’s Office, and the Montana Attorney General’s office.