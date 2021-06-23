HAMILTON, Mont. - A man is facing multiple charges after leading a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on a high speed chase, crashing a vehicle and hiding in a person's home crawl-space.
Saul James Dooling is charged with felony theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, driving while suspended or revoked and criminal trespass to property.
Court documents state at approximately 10:37 p.m. on May 18, MHP Trooper Joshua McFarland observed a red sedan driving at an accelerated speed on US Highway 93. McFarland began pursuing the vehicle and allegedly observed that it accelerated to be traveling at a speed of 111 mph.
According to court documents, the sedan's speed continued to climb to 119 mph and had a near miss with an uninvolved vehicle.
Trooper McFarland says the vehicle attempted a 90 degree turn onto Sweeney Creek Loop, but the driver, later identified as Dooley, lost control and drove into a field where the vehicle became high-centered next to the railroad tracks.
Dooling then exited the vehicle and began to run away on foot. Trooper McFarland followed, also on foot. At one point, Dooling hid behind a tree and removed his fluorescent yellow coat, making him shirtless.
Trooper McFarland continued his pursuit and eventually deployed his Taser and struck Dooling.
After falling to the ground, Dooling got back up and ran in the direction of a home.
Trooper McFarland was unable to pursue further and returned to Koch Lane to meet with two other troopers and advise them of the situation.
All three troopers then spoke with the homeowner and searched the property with no luck of finding Dooling.
After responding to a call of a shirtless man on a homeowner's front porch on Poplar Lane, the troopers returned to Koch Lane for report of someone in a homeowner's crawl-space.
Court documents state Dooling was the man in the crawl-space and had to be removed after refusing to exit. He was later assessed by Florence Fire and EMS for injuries and taken into custody.
On June 22, Trooper McFarland learned the vehicle Dooling was driving had been stolen from Jerry's Transmission in Missoula. In an interview, Dooling later told Trooper McFarland, "I had permission to use it."