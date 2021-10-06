GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After admitting to beating his dating partner on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation and causing her substantial injuries, a man was sentenced to 18 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.
Gordon Andrew Messerly, Jr., 43, pleaded guilty in June to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.
In a release from the Department of Justice, the government alleged in court documents that on Dec. 27, 2019 on the Reservation, Messerly assaulted his dating partner by striking her in the head. The woman was later treated for her injuries at the hospital.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared C. Cobell prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Fort Belknap Law Enforcement.