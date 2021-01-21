The U.S. Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force is looking for Lorenzo Harris, 26, who is accused of assault with a weapon and strangulation of a partner/family member.
Harris is described as 5'10" and 163 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on his face.
U.S. Marshals said Harris is also a person of interest in a Homicide Investigation.
If you have any information please contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030, or your local law enforcement acengy.