Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT ...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...The avalanche danger is expected to rise to HIGH. * WHERE...Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, Lolo Pass, southern Missions and southern Swan Mountains near Seeley Lake MT. * WHEN...In effect until 7 AM MST Tuesday 1 Mar. * IMPACTS...Heavy snowfall and strong winds are rapidly loading snowpack. Temperatures and freezing levels will rise throughout the day with rain possible to 7000 feet, further destabilizing snowpack. Widespread avalanches are very likely. Wet avalanches are likely at lower elevations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel on and below avalanche terrain is not recommended. Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&