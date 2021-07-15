UPDATE: JULY 15 AT 10:23 P.M.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter reports one man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation took place outside of the Office Bar on Hwy. 89.
The man who was shot was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead.
The person of interest is in custody, Sheriff Slaughter tells us.
VAUGHN, Mont. - A shooting reportedly took place in Vaughn at the Office Bar on Highway 89 shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Bystanders tell us there was a confrontation outside, then they heard a shot go off.
Cascade County Deputies are on scene investigating.
We have a reporter on scene as well.
No further details have been released.