According to court documents, Great Falls police were dispatched to the Pre Release Center at 1715 10th Avenue North just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 25 for an inmate with a warrant.
Leonard Whitehorse Sr. was found in possession of Spice and drug paraphernalia inside the facility. The items discovered during a pat down search include a bag of Spice and the end of an ink pen that had been converted into a smoking device.
Whitehorse Sr. admitted the substance was Spice, and that he had smoked earlier that morning. He then signed a substance abuse admission form.
Whitehorse Sr. had previously signed documents that outline rules and regulations of probation, which state incense or any substance used as an illegal inhalant is contraband at the Pre Release facility. Whitehorse Sr. was taken to a detention center and authorities weighed 1.53g of spice.
Whitehorse Sr. has failed to appear in court 3 times before.
His bond is set at $7,500.00.