PHILIPSBURG, Mont. - It's an international murder investigation that begins in the Canadian territory of Yukon with the final physical clue in the case parked right here, in Montana.

This cold case dates all the way back to 1983, after Royal Canadian Mounted Police discovered the body of a man buried in a shallow grave.

And while this agency was investigating a murder, another in the United States, in New Jersey, in fact, had been looking for this person after he went missing in 1981.

His name? Theodore Frederick Kampf.

"So Ted's parents received a correspondence from a female from Boise, Idaho, who identified herself as in a car accident, believed to be with Teddy," said Chief Jayne Jones of the Oaklyn Police Department. "She was writing to get insurance information and that's when Teddy's parents were alerted to, you know, maybe something being afoot at that point."

And Ted's parents had every right to be alarmed, because the person driving his truck at the time of the Idaho crash was not Ted at all.

The mystery into his disappearance only grew more bizarre when his truck was found abandoned in a remote part of Southwest Montana.

But four decades would pass before these law enforcement entities would connect to share information in both a missing person's case and a homicide investigation.

And today, they hope the final clue found in Montana will help them in 'The Hunt for Ted Kampf's Killer."

