SWEETGRASS, Mont. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations Area Port of Sweetgrass seized 69.5 pounds of cocaine from a commercial vehicle on Thursday.
While conducting outbound operations, CBP officers assigned to the Sweetgrass Port of Entry came across a commercial truck driven containing a commercial load of watermelons and peppers destined for Canada. Officers then referred the truck for further inspection, according to a release.
During an in-depth inspection of the truck and trailer, CBP officers discovered bags concealed within the cargo containing cocaine.
“Utilizing high-tech tools, our frontline CBP Officers used a combination of their training and experience to detect and seize 69.5 pounds of cocaine in the cargo environment,” Area Port Director Jason Greene, of the Sweetgrass Port of Entry, said. “The ability to facilitate lawful trade and travel while sustaining a focus on enforcement is critical to our border security mission.”
CBP officers turned the case over to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.