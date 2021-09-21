TOOLE COUNTY, Mont. - The Toole County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a person posing as a Toole County Sheriff’s Deputy.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the person is telling people his name is Deputy Sanders and he has been calling from the phone number 406-302-8279. The name he is using could change at any time.
This individual DOES NOT work for or have any affiliation with the Toole County Sheriff’s Office. DO NOT give this person any personal information.
If you receive a call from them, hang up and notify the Sheriff’s Office.
If you ever receive a call from someone stating they work for the Toole County Sheriff’s Office or any government agency and they begin asking for personal information DO NOT give anything out.
You can always call the agency they work for directly to verify the caller is who they say they are before continuing a conversation.