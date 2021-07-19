GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Police have identified the two people who died in an incident in Great Falls last week which included a police chase, a kidnapping and an officer involved shooting.
On July 15 at approximately 12:30 a.m. Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 3000 block of 6th Street NE.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman who was dead, a distraught family member and two young children.
On Monday, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter identified the woman as 51-year-old Patricia Putnam. Her cause of death was confirmed to be of multiple gunshot wounds and was deemed a homicide.
Following their arrival, officers identified the suspect as 24-year-old Xavier Hutt of Missoula. It was reported Hutt had been in a relationship with a member of the Putnam's family and that he had just physically taken a woman against her will, fleeing the scene before officers arrived.
GFPD Patrol officers and detectives, with the aid of 911 dispatchers, located Hutt’s vehicle traveling north across several different jurisdictions. A pursuit ensued and multiple law enforcement agencies became directly involved, including: US Marshal’s Service, US Customs and Border Protection, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Toole County Sheriff’s Office, Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
During the initial investigation and pursuit, GFPD investigators secured a $1M arrest warrant for Hutt, for the charges of homicide and kidnapping.
At approximately 6:20 a.m. the pursuit ended approximately 170 miles from Great Falls, in Flathead County, according to a release.
Hutt was reportedly still armed with a gun and holding the abducted woman against her will. An officer involved shooting followed which resulted in Hutt's death.
The woman was safely recovered and treated for multiple non-life threatening injuries she had received from Hutt throughout the incident.
The officer involved shooting death investigation is being conducted by the Montana Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigations. That investigation is ongoing.