GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Emergency Dispatchers received a 911 call from a community member reporting an active disturbance on March 20 at 11:13 p.m. The caller indicated several people were involved and two people had been shot, according to a release. Officers, along with emergency personnel from Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services, were immediately dispatched to the unit block of 18th Street North.
The first officer arrived within 60 seconds and encountered a cooperative subject who admitted to discharging a firearm, police report. That cooperative subject was detained and officers rendered aid to two men who had sustained gunshot wounds. Shortly after the initial call, both gunshot victims were transported to Benefis Emergency Department. One of the men, Robert Manual Komeotis, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The second man was admitted and continues to receive care. A third person, a woman linked to the cooperative subject, was injured in the altercation and sustained a deep laceration to her head. She was transported to the hospital, treated and later released.
The investigation of this incident has revealed that prior to the disturbance, two men and one woman had arrived to the multi-unit residential building (10 18th Street North), where they did not reside. The trio gained access to an apartment in the building by climbing on top of a vehicle, belonging to a woman linked to the cooperative subject, then crawling through a window.
It is reported the owner of the vehicle, and the cooperative subject, became aware of what was happening and went outside to move the vehicle. Once outside, the couple was verbally confronted by the trio and a disturbance ensued. The incident quickly escalated into a physical altercation when the woman associated with the two men began to intentionally cause further damage to the vehicle that did not belong to her. The cooperative subject was physically assaulted and the female vehicle owner was struck on the head with an object, causing significant bleeding and injury. One of the men produced a firearm and brandished it in a threatening manner, both of the men were armed. In response to these actions, the cooperative subject produced his own firearm and shot the two men.
Multiple witness accounts are consistent with statements from those involved and with the evidence found at the scene; supporting the man's claim of justifiable use of force. Currently, no charges have been filed in relation to this incident.
At the time of this release, Benefis staff report the second man is in “stable” condition.
The investigation is ongoing.