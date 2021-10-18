HELENA, Mont. - A woman is facing four charges after being arrested following a crash that took place on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Custer Avenue and Washington Street.
According to court documents, Lisa S. Peterson's vehicle rear ended another vehicle that was stopped at a red light on Custer Avenue at the intersection of Washington Street.
As a result of the crash, a passenger in the stopped vehicle was injured.
Helena Police Officers arrived on scene and Peterson identified herself with a Montana ID card and does not have a valid driver's license.
Officers noted a strong odor of an alcoholic drink coming from Peterson's breath and say she had watery, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet.
Peterson admitted to consuming multiple alcoholic beverages before driving, but refused to take a field sobriety test. She was booked into the Lewis & Clark County Jail.
Peterson is charged with Felony Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Negligent Vehicular Assault, Driving Without a Valid Drivers License and Careless Driving.
In court documents, authorities state this is Peterson's fifth DUI.