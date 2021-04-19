school delays

DARBY, Mont. - School is delayed two hours at Darby School District Monday due to winter weather conditions, the school district announced via Facebook.

School will start at 10:25 a.m. and buses operations are also delayed two hours. 

Posted by Darby School District on Monday, April 19, 2021

