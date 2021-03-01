MONTANA - NFL running back for the New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamara, announced Sunday he bought a house and is living in Montana.
His tweet, that has more than 6,000 likes, read, "Okay, so i've been breathing Montana air for a few hours and i just wanna say i bought a house. i live in Montana right now. leave me alone."
In response, CBS Sports Headquarters tweeted a photoshopped picture of the NFL Star over a map of Montana and said, "Fact Check!"
Kamara replied to the sports account with, "Basically."
Kamara did not specify where he visited Montana.