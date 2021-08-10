Retail giant Amazon said it will pay customers up to $1,000 for goods sold on its website by third-party sellers that resulted in damages or personal injury, CNN reports.
Amazon said Tuesday it is changing its customer complaint policy by pursuing sellers that are unresponsive or reluctant to compensate starting Sept. 1.
CNN said the customer can reach out to Amazon's customer service that will inform the seller of the issue. If there is no reply from the seller, Amazon said it will "address the immediate customer concern, bear the cost ourselves, and separately pursue the seller." According to CNN, Amazon said they will help confront the issue by paying up to $1,000 at no charge to the seller if the seller declines the request.