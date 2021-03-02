MONTANA - Dr. Seuss' publishing company announced Tuesday they decided to stop publishing six books due to their racial and insensitive images.
The following books by Dr. Seuss will no longer be published:
- “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street”
- “If I Ran the Zoo”
- “McElligot’s Pool”
- “On Beyond Zebra!”
- “Scrambled Eggs Super!”
- “The Cat’s Quizzer”
We reached out to public schools and local libraries across the Treasure State asking if they have plans to pull the six Dr. Seuss books from their shelves.
Are the following libraries and school districts removing the six Dr. Seuss books at this time?
School districts
- Lockwood School District: No
Public Libraries
- Helena Public Library: No
- Great Falls Public Library: The library does not own any of the six books
- Billings Public Library: No
- Missoula Public Library: No, the books will be moved to the historical section
We will update with more responses as they come in.