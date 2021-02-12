U.S. SENATE – A bipartisan legislation to award Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman—who heroically lured rioters away from the Senate floor during the insurrection attempt on Jan. 6—with the Congressional Gold Medal unanimously passed the U.S. Senate Friday.
“Officer Eugene Goodman put his life on the line to protect Senators and staff from the violent mob of domestic terrorists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th,” Senator Jon Tester said. “He heroically led the insurrectionists away from the Senate chamber, helping to protect our democracy and saving the lives of many of my colleagues as well as the former Vice President. Officer Goodman—and all of the other officers who defended the Capitol that day—should be celebrated for his bravery, and I’m proud to have helped pass legislation bestowing him with the highest honor that Congress can give.”
“Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is an American hero who courageously defended our Capitol on January 6th. We will forever be thankful for his service and dedication," Senator Steve Daines said in a statement. "Today, Officer Goodman was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal—an honor he more than deserves.”
On Jan. 6, Officer Goodman was confronted by a mob of insurrectionists shortly after they breached the U.S. Capitol as members of the House of Representatives, Senate and the former Vice President verified results of the 2020 election. Officer Goodman lured the rioters away from the unguarded entrance to the Senate floor, delaying their access to the chamber and protecting the lives of those inside. According to reports, Officer Goodman led the rioters away from the Senate mere moments after the former Vice President was evacuated from the Senate Chamber.
You can read the full text of the legislation here.