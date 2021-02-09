Brrr... another cold day across Montana, with dangerously low temperatures

Another cold day across the state of Montana, with dangerously cold temperatures expected into the weekend.
Frigid air has overrun most of Western Montana, and it is still on the doorstep of the Missoula Valley. Although we originally felt it would make it into the valley, westerly winds at the ridgetop may yet hold it at bay another night. Expect dangerously cold wind chills along the Continental Divide, and wind chill advisories were issued earlier this evening. This cold spell has some staying power and will continue through at least this weekend.
In central Montana, areas of light snow or flurries will continue to affect portions of the forecast area through the week. Additionally, temperatures will remain below zero across north central Montana. Areas south of I-90 will warm above zero during the day, but will likely fall below zero at night. Any snow accumulations over the next few days will be generally light.