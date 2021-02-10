Brrr... Snow, wind chill, and dangerously low temperatures across Montana

Another cold day across the state of Montana, with dangerously cold temperatures expected into the weekend.
Light snow will continue again today over west central Montana and central Idaho where another inch is possible. The best time period for light accumulations in west central Montana will be late day into the early evening as a short wave drops through the area, reinvigorating showers and possibly initiating bands. Areas north and east of Missoula Valley that are already cold, will get a couple more degrees colder Wednesday.
Thursday, you guessed it light snow for west central Montana and central Idaho. In the Clearwater Mountains snow intensities will begin to ramp up late in the day as moisture from the southwest overruns the area. The difference in temperatures is that the Arctic air is expected to push into the Bitterroot Valley reducing temperatures in Missoula and south by 10 - 20 degrees.
Light snow should continue Thursday into Thursday night over south central MT and northern WY as moist air flows over the Arctic air mass. There is some uncertainty in how far northeastward the snow will extend, as there will be strong high pressure with sinking, drier air to the north. Latest model data suggest that Miles City and Baker should receive less snow than areas to the west and south. Over south central MT and north central WY, accumulation will be light, generally 1 inch or less for tonight, another half inch or less Thursday, and another inch or less Thursday night.