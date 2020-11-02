OAKLAND, Calif. - It's raining cats and dogs for this mayoral race in a California neighborhood.
A fierce competition is underway for the Fifty-fifth Street mayoral race in a neighborhood near Oakland, California this 2020 election season.
It began with one incumbent cat named Wally, but a few other animals clawed their way in for the running.
According to organizers, this is a fun way to teach children how democracy works.
"Her campaign slogan is "she'll bark when it matters" and that's because, you know, Mimi might be a little mouthy sometimes but she only barks when somebody crosses her path or crosses the street," Mary Owen, owner of Mimi, says. "And she keeps the squirrels away and she'll keep pretty much everybody in line here on 55th Street.''
Macy's owner Rachel Kadner says, "So we thought we'd just throw our hat in the ring. Macy here, she's been here since she was a puppy. She grew up on 55th Street. She's friends to all dogs and a couple of cats. And her main platform is keeping Oakland ruff.''
Betty's owner Kirsten Russell says, "Well, we heard that there was a cat called Wally, who was representing himself to be the Mayor of 55th Street. And we decided that our cat Betty seemed mayoral and that maybe we needed a change on 55th Street, and we thought we'd just jump on in.''
Owen adds, "Mostly we're teaching the kids about democracy and about fairness, equity, you know, justice. And we're going to have all the kids make a choice, put it in the ballot box, have a little talk about democracy and our country, and of course candy cause it's Halloween night.''