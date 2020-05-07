PORTLAND, Ore. - A video of a black bear seen taking a rather adorable leisurely swim was recorded at the Oregon Zoo in Portland.
In the video, Takoda playfully splashes and kicks his paws in the water while taking a good ol' soak in the warmer weather.
According to CNN, Takoda is a 400-pound black bear that was orphaned in Montana but moved to the Oregon Zoo in 2010.
The zoo supervisor tells CNN they describe Takoda as "quite a goofy bear" and he's regularly seen playing in the tub.
His name originates from the Sioux and language and translates to "friend to all" in English, the zoo says.