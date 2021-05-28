Free food samples are returning to Costco in June, the retailer announced.
CNN reported roughly 170 of their stores will begin serving free samples again by the first week of June for the first time in 14 months--the remainder of the locations will offer free samples by the end of June.
However, Costco is also strengthening their safety protocols in distributing food samples by preparing them behind a plexiglass, making smaller quantities and handing them out to costumers one at a time, CNN reported.
USAToday reported Costco is also bringing back food court seating, also with increased safety measures, with four seats per table, socially distanced and at half capacity.
In addition, USAToday said Costco is adding new menu items such as "new and improved churros" and a new soft ice cream instead of their frozen yogurt.