Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * Until further notice. * Flood stage is 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river has reached minor flood stage and will continue rising to a crest of around 8.5 feet Saturday morning. The river is expected to remain above minor flood stage through at least Wednesday, June 2. The river stage will range between 8.0 and 8.5 feet late this weekend into next week. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR IRIS JUSTICE-LORRAIN GHIORSO HAS BEEN CANCELLED. IRIS HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE. THE MISSOULA COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE THANKS EVERYONE FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE.