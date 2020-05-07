Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. FLATHEAD COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR JOZIE KATHLEEN RICH. SHE IS 14 YEARS OLD, WHITE, FEMALE, 5 FEET 4 INCHES, AND 180 POUNDS WITH BLUE EYES AND SANDY HAIR. SHE IS POSSIBLY WEARING A BLACK HAT WITH THE WORD DRIP ON IT. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN KALISPELL ON MAY FIFTH. SHE IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER AND IS POSSIBLY TRAVELING IN A SINGLE CAB, LIGHT GREY TRUCK WITH BLACK TRIM AND BLUE LED LIGHTS ON THE DASH. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT JOZIE, PLEASE CONTACT FLATHEAD COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-758-5610 AND PRESS OPTION 1 OR CALL 911.