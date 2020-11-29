UPDATE - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Heleena Hassett has been canceled after she was located and is safe. The Missoula Police Department is thanking everyone for their assistance.
MISSOULA, MT - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of Missoula Police Department for Heleena Rosalie Hassett.
She is a 15 year old white female with hazel eyes and brown hair.
She is 5ft 10inches and 150 pounds. Heleena was last seen leaving her residence in Missoula today, November 29th at 1pm.
It is unknown what she is wearing.
She is a type 1 Diabetic and has other health concerns requiring medication.
She left without her medication and there is concern for her safety.
If you have any information about Heleena, please call Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or 911.