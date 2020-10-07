The National Park Service has crowned their champion in the 2020 Fat Bear Week!
Every year, the public votes for a Fat Bear Week champion of the Katmai National Park & Preserve.
This year's winner is Bear 747, also known as "Jumbo Jet", weighing more than 1,400-pounds.
According to a Facebook post from NPS, Fat Bear Week is dedicated to "body positivity" and "bear education". Bears' piling on extra pounds this time of year is a life or death situation for them, because while hibernating, fat is converted into energy. NPS reports bears may drop up to 33 percent of their body weight during hibernation.
Learn more about Fat Bear Week and bear hibernation.
