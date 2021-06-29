Officer relocates beaver in Broadwater County
Photo courtesy of Broadwater County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

BROADWATER COUNTY, Mont. - A beaver was relocated in Broadwater County after a resident reported it was in their yard Tuesday.

"Today a local resident came to the office to report a guest that had moved in and there was no rental contract," the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook. "The unwanted guest was enjoying the sprinkler and eating the trees."

A city compliance officer responded and relocated the beaver into a river without issues.

