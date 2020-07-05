Helena, MT - Helena Police are asking for the publics help in locating a missing teen who is believed to be suicidal.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued early Sunday for 15 year old American Indian female juvenile, Christa Two Teeth Raymond.
Christa is 5 foot 1 inch, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to Helena Police Christa fled barefoot from Saint Peters Hospital in a hospital gown at 10 pm on July 4th.
If you have any information, please call Helena Police at 406 447-8461.