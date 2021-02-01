LAKE COUNTY, Mont. - On Monday, Lake County 911 took a report that Korrine Peterson of Spokane, Washington had possibly been taken against her will by her boyfriend, John Monday, also of Spokane.
At the time of the call, it was believed they were in a remote area of west Lake County, possibly in the Irvine Flats area.
It is reported that they are in a red two-door car, but there is no information on the license plates or make and model of the vehicle.
If you see a vehicle matching the description, or spot Monday or Peterson you are asked to call 911 with your location.
Lake County Sheriff Donald R. Bell said officers conducted extensive searches of county roads in these areas, but reported they were unable to locate Monday and Peterson.