GREAT FALLS - With less than 24 hours left, state agencies want to remind fifth graders across Montana, especially those with an artistic flair, about Monday’s deadline for the National Missing Children's Day poster contest.
The competition is meant to raise awareness about kids' personal safety, both online and in real life, according to the state Department of Justice. Posters have to be original, handmade and no bigger than 8 ½ by 14 inches with the words ‘Bringing Our Missing Children Home,’ written on it.
For 2020, the state contest winner will get to go to an award ceremony in the capitol with Attorney General Tim Fox and Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. Plus, their artwork will get sent to compete on the national level against other fifth graders across the country.
To qualify, you need to attach a written application form with your poster before you send it to the DOJ in Helena at the following address:
Montana Department of Justice
Missing Persons Clearinghouse
2225 11th Avenue
PO Box 201406
Helena, MT 59620