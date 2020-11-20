A recent survey shows a large amount of Montanans are celebrating Thanksgiving differently in 2020 in comparison to previous years.
The survey, conducted by My Subscription Addiction, reports 40-percent of Montanans are preparing a meal kit or ordering food to-go this Thanksgiving.
Additionally, 20-percent report they will hold video chats to reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 to family members. Seventy-percent report they made progress with cooking skills in the past year, 10-percent voiced an interest in experimenting with their Thanksgiving meals and 43-precent are looking into celebrating outside.
My Subscription Addiction made an interactive map showing how people nationwide are celebrating Thanksgiving in 2020.