CASCADE COUNTY - For years, booking young delinquents in the county with fingerprinting, wait times and drives was often time consuming. However, starting tomorrow, law enforcement are introducing a new change that may make the process just a little easier.
The County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) is taking over the processing of underage offenders beginning March 2, thanks to a new computerized fingerprint scanner they’ve been saving up for over five years.
"It's kind of an experiment to see how this is gonna work," said Shanna Bulik-Chism, JDC’s administrator. Since early 2019, Shanna’s been working with Sheriff Jesse Slaughter and Undersheriff Corey Reeves to make this transition possible.
The change comes after at least a decade of officers and deputies sending offenders to jail for fingerprinting, before sending them to the JDC. Slaughter explained that this approach inherently came with a few risks for the youth.
"Anytime you're mixing juvenile offenders with adult offenders there could be danger, said Slaughter. “There's a risk for assault, there's a risk for tampering if that adult knows that juvenile."
Out of safety and legal reasons, deputies would either have to move inmates out of sight whenever a juvie came in or create makeshift curtains, covering up inmates’ windows with cloth and magnets. Both only added to the juvenile booking process, which could take hours at a time.
Other arrests on any given day faced delays as a result, since the jail couldn’t book new inmates if they were in the middle of processing juvenile fingerprints.
"At the jail they had to sit there and wait for everybody to be locked down, to make sure everybody was out of the booking area, the officer would have to sit in the car with the juvenile,” said Shanna.
Without adult prisoners to worry about, Shanna said shifting juvenile processing duties to JDC will help law enforcement and the greater community by making the procedure faster.
"We’re probably looking anywhere from a 15 to 20 minute turnaround time for law enforcement,” said Shanna. “Officers (are) able to come in, drop the youth off, complete their probable cause statement and tickets and then back out on the streets."
The county JDC will be the first facility of its kind statewide to process juvenile fingerprints, and while they still have some things to figure out, Shanna said she's excited for the change.