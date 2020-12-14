A coded letter from the Zodiac Killer was finally deciphered after over 50 years.
A code breaking team tested thousands of ways to crack the code on one of the killer's messages from the late 1960s.
Finally after years of trying different things, the team stumbled upon a solution by chance.
They figured out the message was written in diagonals rather than left to right and top to bottom.
The revealed code says:
"I hope you are having lots of fun trying to catch me... I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradise all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me."
The mystery behind who the killer actually is remains unsolved.