Dozens of family and friends gathered Tuesday for a special drive-by parade in Great Falls to wish Betty Walters a happy 100th birthday.
Cars lined the streets and drivers honked their horns to wish Betty well.
She's been in Great Falls for over 83 years since she was 17 years old.
Betty and her husband raised 3 children with her husband and was surrounded by her 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren on Tuesday night.
From all of us here at Montana Right Now, we wish you a happy and healthy year Betty!