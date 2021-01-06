Acting Secretary of Defense, Christopher Miller, shared a statement on the U.S. Department of Defense’s website stating after he spoke with Vice President Pence, Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Senator Schumer and Representative Hoyer about the situation at the U.S. Capitol, they decided to fully activate the D.C. National Guard.
The full statement from the U.S. Department of Defence website:
"Chairman Milley and I just spoke separately with the Vice President and with Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Senator Schumer and Representative Hoyer about the situation at the U.S. Capitol. We have fully activated the D.C. National Guard to assist federal and local law enforcement as they work to peacefully address the situation. We are prepared to provide additional support as necessary and appropriate as requested by local authorities. Our people are sworn to defend the constitution and our democratic form of government and they will act accordingly."